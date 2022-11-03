MarineMax partners with the American Cancer Society for screening awareness

MarineMax has partnered with the American Cancer Society to support cancer screening awareness.

On Wednesday, October 5, MarineMax joined the American Cancer Society’s national Power of Pink Day. Team Members from across the country went #PinkWithAPurpose to increase awareness, focus on cancer screenings, and encourage those who haven’t been screened yet to do so. Research proves that early detection saves lives—and MarineMax is committed to their team members' and customers’ health and wellness.

Beth Garland, SVP of People Strategy at MarineMax comments, “We work every day to provide resources for our team members that promote a healthy lifestyle. Getting screened for cancer should be an annual ritual for all of us, but especially those in the boating industry that are more prone to sun exposure, which can be a cancer risk. While we wore pink in representation of breast cancer awareness, we encourage everyone to review which screenings you are eligible for at your age and talk to your doctor to review options.”

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 20 million cancer screenings were missed from 2020-2021, and this year, more than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. However, with early detection, lives can be saved. Over 70 MarineMax stores and partners, including Intrepid Powerboats, Cruisers Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, Nisswa Marine and SkipperBud’s participated in the #PinkWithAPurpose campaign. As a result, a $5,000 donation was made to the American Cancer Society to fund the mission which includes research, education, and patient and caregiver services

Mallory McLean, Senior Corporate Relations Manager with the American Cancer Society adds, “MarineMax is a long-standing supporter of our mission and it’s companies like MarineMax that help save lives. Their MarineMax Vacations division has donated Charter trips for our annual Tampa Cattle Baron’s Ball, and this year upped the ante by donating two different trips! They were wildly popular and helped to raise money to help us continue our mission.”