Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

Marine Products Corporation recently announced the appointment of Amy Rollins Kreisler to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Kreisler holds an English Degree from Hollins University and a Law Degree from The College of William and Mary Law School and is a former attorney of the law firm Arnall Golden and Gregory LLP. Kreisler is a Trustee on The Lovett School Board of Trustees and also serves on the Executive Committee. She is also a member of the Dean's Council at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. Additionally, she is Executive Director of the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation and a Trustee of the Ma-Ran Foundation. She has served as a director at RPC, Inc. since 2016.

"Amy Kreisler has been beneficial to the boards on which she has served. We look forward to her contributions to our board in the years ahead," Richard A. Hubbell, Chairman of the Board of Marine Products Corporation said.