Brunswick reports record sales at 2022 FLIBS

Brunswick Corporation announced another record-breaking performance at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) with record sales and share gains from many of Brunswick’s award-winning brands. Brunswick reported the following notable outcomes from the four-day event:

Sea Ray reported a 33% increase in revenue vs. the 2021 show and a 17% increase in overall units from last year.

Boston Whaler and Bayliner had very strong sales throughout the show and Whaler displayed its recyclable fiberglass boat utilizing Arkema’s Elium liquid thermoplastic resin.

Mercury Marine had more outboard engines on display in Ft. Lauderdale than any other manufacturer for the fifth consecutive year, once again accounting for more than half of all outboard engines at the show. In addition, Mercury had 70% of all outboards in the on-water portion of the event.

Navico Group technology was installed on close to 100% of all U.S. OEM boats at the show and on most international models. Navico Group also saw a 20% increase in electronics market share during the show.

Brunswick officially received the award for Most Innovative Marine Company from Soundings Trade Only for the third time in four years.

“Ft. Lauderdale is the unofficial kick-off to the U.S. Fall boat show calendar and serves as a barometer for our brands to gauge dealer sentiment, consumer interest and product trends. Once again, Brunswick had an incredible show, setting multiple records and gaining market share, which is a testament to the power of our brands,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Mercury continues to gain share in one of the most important saltwater markets in the world and the show again demonstrated the power and appeal of Mercury’s award-winning high horsepower outboard portfolio. Our Boat Group reported very strong sales at the show with our Sea Ray brand enjoying significant year-over-year gains. The increased adoption of Navico Group products by our global channel partners demonstrates the power of our unique technology and systems solutions”

2022 was also the Ft. Lauderdale debut of many products launched within the past 12 months including Sea Ray’s 260 outboard, Boston Whaler’s 280 Dauntless, and Navico Group’s new Simrad HALO 2000 and 3000 radars.