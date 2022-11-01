Avikus, Raymarine sign memorandum of understanding

AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup and Raymarine, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The two organizations will cooperate on the integration of the world’s first autonomous leisure boat solution, the Avikus NeuBoat, into Raymarine’s world-leading navigational products. In addition, the MoU includes a cooperation on exploring the future of autonomous leisure boating and joint development.



Raymarine brings expertise in marine electronics and navigational equipment for leisure boats to the project, while Avikus is known for advanced autonomous leisure boat technology – coupled with vast experience from the world’s largest order book of autonomous commercial marine navigation systems.



During the cooperation, the two companies will work towards integrating NeuBoat and Raymarine products to bring autonomous leisure boat technology to the market, ushering in a new era of boating. The companies agree that autonomous boating technology will reduce difficulties in boating, such as docking and navigation in heavy traffic areas, making boat ownership more attractive, both for existing and new boaters.



“This MoU is groundbreaking as it will result in future boaters being able to have all their navigational equipment from Raymarine combined with Avikus NeuBoat, the next generation autonomous navigation system,” said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “No other technology has changed the boating experience the way NeuBoat will. Boating on the open water is often seen as the ultimate experience of freedom, but what kind of freedom is it when you must constantly worry about collisions, safety and navigation? With NeuBoat you can experience the true freedom of the open sea on your own terms.”



“Raymarine strives to provide the most innovative, user-friendly and reliable electronics to make boating accessible and safe for everyone,” said Gregoire Outters, General Manager at Raymarine. “With Avikus’ proven solution in autonomous commercial marine, the signing of this MOU will pave the way for our engineers to work closely together, to deliver this exciting new technology to our leisure boat customers.”