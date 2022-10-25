IBEX announces 2022 Innovation Awards

IBEX announced the winners of the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards. The program is managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). The judges selected ten Innovation Award winners and three honorable mentions from almost 70 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies. Awards were presented yesterday during the IBEX Online Experience Industry Breakfast and Innovation Awards presentation.

The winners of the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards are:

Boat Care and Maintenance: ElectroSea, ElectroStrainer: “This clever combination of a salt chlorinator cell and seawater strainer reduces biofouling in raw water-cooled marine plumbing systems,” said Judge Phil Gutowski.

Boatbuilding Methods and Materials: Massivit 3D, Massivit 10000 Additive Tooling System: Judge Julia Carleton said, “The Massivit 10000 dramatically simplifies and shortens the process for producing complex custom molds. By combining multiple cutting-edge technologies, they have created a tool that will significantly benefit any marine manufacturer working with composites.”

Boatyard and Marina Hardware and Software: Radian IoT, GPS Monitoring Solution and SaaS Platform: “Starting with a simple telematics device, Radian IoT is a broad information system that promises to revise the social contract among boatbuilders, dealers, trucking companies, banks, insurers, and boaters. From a single data platform, it provides boatbuilders with live inventory tracking, dealers with predictive sales analytics, and other stakeholders real-time assurance about the state of their present and future assets,” said Judge Tim Murphy.

Deck Equipment and Hardware: Overboard Technologies, Overboard Pro Mounted Fish Dehooker: “Overboard’s mounted dehooker helps anglers get from one catch to the next more quickly while reducing the amount of handling caught fish face. Fewer skewered fingers and lower mortality rates—that’s a game changer regardless of which end of the fishing rod you’re on,” said Judge Ryan Gullang.

Honorable Mention: Navico Group, PowerBase & Antenna

Electrical Systems: Egis Mobile Electric, XD Series Triple Flex Relay/ACR/LVD w/Knob: Judge Ben Stein said, “Egis’ XD Series Triple Flex Relay offers simple configuration and rich functionality. Its modular approach reduces components and complexity.”

Honorable Mention: Navico Group, ProMariner ProTournamentElite

Furnishings and Interior Parts: Kenyon International Inc., VDC Grill: Judge Ed Sherman, said, “As an advocate for higher voltage DC systems on boats due to the enhanced efficiency these systems provide, I applaud Kenyon for introducing their 48-volt grill to the industry. Get the LP gas off the boat!”

Mechanical Systems: Seakeeper, Inc., Seakeeper Ride: Judge Steve Davis said, “The Seakeeper Ride is a vessel attitude control system that uses an innovative rotary blade system to control roll and pitch while underway through its proprietary inertial sensing hardware and software.”

Honorable Mention: Minn Kota/Humminbird/Cannon, MEGA Live Imaging TargetLock

OEM Electronics: Garmin USA, Garmin Surround View Camera System: Judge Ben Stein noted, “Garmin’s Surround View Camera System eases challenging docking and tight quarters handling with a birds’ eye view of the boat and its surroundings. Integrating up to six cameras, it gives the kind of visibility we all want when inches matter.”

Propulsion Parts, Propellers: QMI, AccuThrust: “The QMI Group’s AccuThrust pontoon thruster is an intuitive, flush-mounted, in-tube system that won’t restrict pontoons or tri-toons from getting into shallow depths. Even if weeds or debris get caught up, the reverse clean-out function quickly clears out the system. It’s fully waterproof and, for safety, only operates when the engines are on,” said Judge Steve Davis.

Safety Equipment: PYI Inc., Revolve: Judge Phil Gutowski said, “Deploy your boat hook like a lightsaber! This fun accessory was genuinely inspired by technology from the space industry.”

“This year we saw a great deal of design innovation from companies in every aspect of marine manufacturing,” said Zuzana Prochazka, Innovation Awards Chair. “We appreciate all who participated in the program and feel that the products selected represent the best of the industry this year. Congratulations to all the winners.”

“Congratulations to all the 2022 Innovation Award entrants, it is an impressive group of new products,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The judges were challenged with a last-minute pivot in format and successfully completed the judging and deliberation in this important industry program. The winners should feel a great sense of pride to receive such recognition. The Innovation Awards have long established a history of rewarding excellence and I thank the NMMA and BWI for their efforts this year at IBEX.”

For more information on the new IBEX Online Experience, including exhibiting companies, Innovation Award entrants and winners, and the special events and education schedule, please visit www.ibexshow.com/onlineexperience. To learn about the products, services, and companies that are driving the future of marine industry technology, click here to visit IBEX365. For the latest updates via social media, like and follow the IBEX Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.