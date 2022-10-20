Ingenity partners with Hacker-Craft

Ingenity Electric, a Correct Craft company, has signed a multi-year supply and marketing agreement to provide and install all-electric drivetrains in new Hacker-Craft Boats.

The first Ingenity-powered boat, a 27-foot Special Sport will be introduced at the 2022 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), October 26-30, at the Hacker-Craft booth, #1008, at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. The boat will be powered by Ingenity’s integrated drive package with 126kWh of battery capacity and will have remote connectivity via the Osmosis telematics platform. The system can recharge overnight at a residential dock or as quickly as 1.5 hours at a high-capacity DC Fast Charger at a marina or on a superyacht.



“I have admired Hacker-Craft’s products from afar for many years, and the Ingenity team is humbled to be part of this project,” said Sean Marrero, President of Ingenity. “We stand on the shoulders of the giants who started these companies a century ago. Now it is our turn to lay the foundation for an exciting future for our companies and customers.”



“It’s clear the environmental concerns are driving the entire boating industry towards electric propulsion.” Said George Badcock, CEO of Hacker Boat Company. “Electric propulsion enables owners to go boating in accordance with their values while preparing them for the new electric reality, whether for lake boating, coastal cruising, or aboard superyachts. “We’ve already seen an increasing number of inquiries about electric and hybrid propulsion. The partnership between Hacker Boat Company and ingenuity Electric has come together at the perfect moment.”



The 27-foot Sport will complement the current Ingenity powered lineup, including the Nautique GS22E watersports towboat and the Ingenity 23E Dayboat.