NMEA names 2022 award winners

Twenty products garnered top honors in three separate award competitions at the 2022 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo, held recently in Anaheim, Calif. NMEA members cast their votes online in 18 categories for the Product of Excellence Awards while a panel of independent judges named winners in both the NMEA Technology Award and Best New Product contests.

“On behalf of the NMEA Board of Directors, staff, and membership body, we congratulate all 2022 award winners,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “The entrant count for the Best New Product Award exceeded our expectations, which sends the message that there is extreme value for manufacturers to introduce new products at the NMEA Conference, where only the trade can view these new innovations. We will continue to improve the awards for 2023 by adding categories as the industry evolves and we get feedback from the membership.”

2022 Product of Excellence Awards

Marine VHF—ICOM M510

Radar—Furuno DRS4DNXT

Satellite Communications Antenna—KVH TracPhone V30

Multi-Function Display—Garmin GPSMAP 8616xsv

Multimedia Entertainment—Fusion Apollo MS-RA770

NMEA 2000 Sensor—Furuno SCX20 Satellite Compass

Marine PC Software—Nobeltec TimeZero Professional

Marine Apps-Utility—Garmin ActiveCaptain

Marine Specialty—Furuno CSH8LMK2 Omni Sonar

Satellite TV Antenna—KVH TracVision UHD7

Fishfinder—Furuno DFF3D Multi-Beam 3D Fishfinder

Marine Camera—Teledyne/FLIR M364C

AIS—Vesper Marine Cortex M1

Autopilot—Garmin Reactor 40

Remote Monitoring—GOST Apparition

Safety Device—Garmin GPSMAP 86sci Handheld

Commercial—Furuno FAR2228NXTBB IMO Radar

Wi-Fi/Cellular Device—KVH TracPhone LTE-1

Manufacturer of the Year Award

NMEA members also voted on two manufacturers that demonstrated superior support of their products to those who install and service them in the field. NMEA and the membership congratulated Actisense for winning the Manufacturer Level 1&2 (small to mid-size company) award and Garmin for winning the Manufacturer Level 3 award for large manufacturer.

Best New Product Award

NMEA’s Best New Product Award celebrates one product that was introduced to the market at the NMEA Conference & Expo, which a panel of four judges deemed best in the areas of innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality, and value. Five new products were entered in the competition.

Taking top honors was the Maretron WSO200 Ultrasonic Weather Station.

NMEA Technology Award

The NMEA Technology Award names a single marine electronics product that scores highest in the same four criteria categories that are used for the Best New Product Award. The judges chose Airmar’s SmartBoat System as the winner from among seven entries.

Judges this year for both the Technology and New Product Awards were Jim Hendricks of Bonnier Corporation, Scott LaRoche from Honor Marine, Jason Young from Milltech Marine, and Marine Electronics Journal editor Jim Fullilove.