Karpaz Gate Marina recognized by Towergate’s Marina of the Year Award

Karpaz Gate Marina in North Cyprus has been recognized by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) Towergate’s Marina of the Year Awards 2022. The full-service, 300-berth marina was runner-up in the International Marina of the Year category. The award is voted upon by berth-holders and boat owners.

On receiving this years’ award announced at Southampton International Boat Show, Liza Singer, the marina’s Managing Director, said, “This is the fourth award we have won since 2017, which we are overjoyed with, and even more so by receiving this recognition from The Yacht Harbour Association. This of course could only be made possible due to our supporting guests who we are grateful to for nominating us. It is a result of diligent and detailed work, to constantly review processes and fine-tuning our services, to ensure we offer nothing but the best for our visitors and guests, from sea or from ashore.”

Liza went on to say, “Our offering is unique because we offer flexibility with our berthing packages and an on-site Technical Centre. That, combined with luxury recreational facilities including our Beach Club and promenade and our boutique hotel, hamam and spa which opened this year, with a new indoor pool, gym and yoga studio coming up this winter and a private yacht club from our clients, really makes Karpaz Gate Marina magnificent.

Add to that our amazing team, who keep the operation flowing and who always strive to give our guests exceptional service, and you can appreciate the pillars of our continuous popularity.”