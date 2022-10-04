OneWater completes Taylor Marine Centers acquisition

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Taylor Marine Centers. The transaction expands the Company’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. and enhances new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.

“The acquisition of Taylor Marine Centers is another great addition to our impressive list of strategic acquisitions. This transaction complements our recent acquisition of Norfolk Marine Inc., further emphasizing our commitment to expand our geographic reach in attractive marine markets,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater.