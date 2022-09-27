Boating Industry names 2022 Movers and Shakers, Bold Moves

With the launch of its October issue, Boating Industry recently named its 2022 Movers & Shakers and Bold Moves.

Celebrating the program's 12th year, the annual Boating Industry Movers & Shakers awards recognize outstanding leaders and trailblazers across the recreational boating industry who continually pursue and embrace the challenge of change.

"This year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year and finalists continue to drive innovation and navigate challenges and changes across our ever-changing industry through their strong leadership and dedication both within their respective organizations and beyond," Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt said.

Brunswick Boat Group president Aine Denari was named the 2022 Mover & Shaker of the Year. As this year's Mover & Shaker of the Year, Denari will speak to industry members on the opening evening of the 2022 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT on November 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

The 2022 Movers & Shakers program also awarded three additional Movers & Shakers finalists and six Bold Moves awards.

Read all about Aine Denari, the 2022 Mover & Shaker of the Year, and all of this year's honorees in the October issue of Boating Industry.