California DBW offers over $1 million in grant money

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now accepting grant applications from organizations that teach on-the-water boating safety education to the public. A total of $1.6 million in grants is available to local public agencies, nonprofit organizations and colleges/universities operating within California for Aquatic Center Education Program grants. The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at noon.

The grants can be used to:

Purchase boating equipment and supplies.

Provide student scholarships for on-the-water boating courses.

Offset costs for boating instructor training.

Offset costs for boating safety-related events.

Each application will be ranked and scored based on its demonstration of the applicant’s ability to safely and effectively teach on-the-water boating safety courses and enhance boaters’ knowledge of boating laws, practical handling of vessels, weather and water conditions, and other boating safety information.

The Division of Boating and Waterways administers this grant. Funding is provided by the federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is managed by the United States Coast Guard.