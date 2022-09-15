LIQUI MOLY partners with SeaWide Distribution

To promote and distribute its extensive line of performance-oriented oils, lubricants and fuel additives, LIQUI MOLY USA has partnered with SeaWide Distribution. Gary Driver, business development manager – marine, made the announcement.

As a result of its 2021 merger with NTP-STAG, SeaWide Distribution leverages the nation's largest and best-in-class aftermarket distribution network.

"We're excited to partner with SeaWide," said Driver. "They have a stellar reputation in the marine industry. And with 83 locations across the country, they have the infrastructure in place to handle our rapidly expanding market share."