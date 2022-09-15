ePropulsion opens new Shanghai facility

ePropulsion has announced that it has opened a new research and development center in Shanghai. The new facility is intended to focus on the research of boat energy systems and electric propulsion systems based on the company’s portfolio of products that are all developed in-house.

“The establishment of the new R&D center in Shanghai is another exciting milestone in our ambition to be at the forefront of the industry, driving change through continuous innovation,” said Danny Tao, Co-founder, and CEO of ePropulsion. “The R&D center in Shanghai plugs the gap in our research and development capabilities for high-power energy systems and electric propulsion systems. It will enhance our expertise in system research and development, design and integration, which will be key to unlocking the potential of the high-power boat market and the market for hybrid solutions.”

The systems developed in the Shanghai R&D center will be designed to connect to and integrate with the Internet of Boats (IoB) and assistive technology for boat autonomous driving solutions that are currently being developed at the company’s Hong Kong and Shenzhen centers.

Heading up the new facility in Shanghai is R&D Director, Mingwei Shi, a new appointment at ePropulsion, who will be a valuable addition to help improve the company’s R&D capabilities and management, as well as expand its business in markets around the world.

An experienced engineer with more than 10 years of work experience in many well-known companies including ABB, Shi has a Masters in Control Theory and Control Engineering and a solid technical background in the fields of marine electric propulsion systems, variable frequency drive systems, lithium battery energy storage systems and networking. He also brings a wealth of experience in product application research and development and multi-cultural team management.

“I’m delighted to join ePropulsion at what is an exciting and transformational time for the marine sector,” said Shi. “In line with our vision to lead the way to a more sustainable, climate-friendly and intelligent marine industry, we will continue to launch innovative and competitive system solutions to support the development of the company’s system integration business – another area that is undergoing rapid growth. Our center in Shanghai will be an important hub to facilitate our business in East China and other regions of the country and overseas markets as we look to capitalize on the growing appetite for electric propulsion solutions.”