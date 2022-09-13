Smoker Craft, NMMA partner to host legislative fishing event

Smoker Craft Boats and NMMA, alongside key industry partners in outdoor recreation and conservation, hosted elected officials and staff including included members of the Indiana Senate, Indiana House of Representatives, federal staff representation from U.S. House Representations and U.S. Senate, agency officials and other key industry stakeholders and leaders in conservation, last month for an evening highlighting boating, fishing and conservation across the state of Indiana. The event was held on Lake Wawasee, giving attendees the opportunity to experience first-hand Hoosier made fishing boats out on the water.

Attendees learned about the economic impact of recreational boating in Indiana as well as more details about the policy priorities of the recreational boating industry. In Indiana alone, the recreational boating industry generates a $4.1 billion in annual economic impact while supporting over 14,000 jobs across nearly 400 businesses.

“It was our pleasure to host these honorable guests and give them an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful day on the water in a Smoker Craft, Inc. product,” said Peter Barrett, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development of Smoker Craft Boats.

Event sponsors included Congressional Sportsman Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, National Shooting Sports Foundation, and Patona Bay Marina & Resort.