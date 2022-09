Trade registration for NMMA’s 2023 Discover Boating boat and sportshows is now available to industry representatives and stakeholders. The digital NMMA Marine Trade Credential will provide access to all NMMA consumer events excluding the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which should be handled through Informa Markets.

NMMA show trade registration is complimentary to NMMA members and open to non-members ($55 through Nov. 15 and $80 Nov. 16 and beyond).