Grady White promotes two team members

Grady-White Boats has promoted two current team members: Patrick Roosen and Josh Shore.

Patrick Roosen is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.

In announcing the promotion, Vice President, Jill Carraway stated, “Patrick has excelled in Grady-White's Purchasing Department by maintaining an extremely accurate Bill of Materials. His experience, personal passion, and leadership will be vital to strengthening our materials systems both now and in the future.” Roosen will continue to report to Wesley Hardee, Purchasing Manager.

Also in the Purchasing Department, Josh Shore has been promoted to Senior Buyer. After attending East Carolina University, Shore joined Grady-White in 2018. Purchasing manager Wesley Hardee states, “Josh has gained extensive knowledge of our products and suppliers, while persevering through extremely challenging supply chain issues. This experience, combined with his creativity, enthusiasm for learning, and dedicated, unselfish work ethic, make him an outstanding choice for this role.” As Senior Buyer, Shore will assist Hardee in refining purchasing systems to meet the needs of all manufacturing departments while maintaining strong supplier relationships.