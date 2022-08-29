Tiara names top dealers, salespeople

Tiara Yachts recently recognized its top-performing dealers and salespeople for the 2022

Model Year.

“Our dealers and salespeople play an integral role in our industry, and we are extremely proud

to recognize them for their contributions to the Tiara Yachts brand,” said Dave O’Connell, Vice

President of Sales and Marketing at Tiara Yachts. “We thank each of them for their hard work

and dedication during the 2022 Model Year.”

Tiara Yachts Top Retail Sales (Domestic):

Apex Marine (tied) Ocean Blue Yacht Sales (tied) Quality Boats SkipperBud’s

Tiara Yachts Top Retail Sales (International):

Maspor Marine

Tiara Yachts Top Salesperson:

Rudy Garcia of Apex Marine (Platinum Award Level) Tom Jones of Hampton Watercraft & Marine (Platinum Award Level) Jose Rodriguez of Boat Management (Platinum Award Level)

In addition, Tiara Yachts also recognizes dealers who achieved top marks in customer

satisfaction for both Sales and Service.



CSI Achievement (in Customer Satisfaction for Sales and Service):

• Hampton Watercraft & Marine

• Walstrom Marine

• Comstock Yacht Sales