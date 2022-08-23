Johnson Outdoors reports third quarter results

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has announced lower sales and earnings results for the Company’s third fiscal quarter ending July 1, 2022.

“Markets are starting to moderate versus the unprecedented past two seasons that were driven by the pandemic. Our orders remain strong, and we’re working hard to fill them as supply comes in. Managing ongoing global supply chain challenges, particularly in our Fishing business, remains our chief focus as we prioritize maximizing product build and shipments to customers,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and CEO. “The power of our innovation and the strength of our brands continue to position Johnson Outdoors for long-term marketplace success.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the third quarter declined 5% to $203.8 million compared to the prior year’s record-high third fiscal quarter. Key contributing factors include:

Fishing sales declined by 12% driven primarily by ongoing supply chain disruptions

Camping revenue increased 32%, including continued strong demand for both consumer tents and stoves

Watercraft Recreation revenue grew 10%, driven by higher sales for the Sportsman line of products

Diving sales increased 7% as more consumers resumed travel

Total Company operating profit was $23.8 million for the third fiscal quarter versus $38.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Gross margin of 36.1 percent was 9.6 points below the prior year quarter primarily due to increased materials costs driven by supply chain dynamics. Operating expenses of $49.7 million decreased from the prior year period due primarily to the impact of lower sales volume-driven expenses, as well as lower variable and deferred compensation expense between quarters.

Net income was $14.1 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, versus $28.8 million, or $2.83 per diluted share in the previous year’s third quarter.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Fiscal 2022 year-to-date net sales were $547.0 million, a 7% decrease over last year’s fiscal nine-month period. Total Company operating profit declined to $53.0 million compared to $97.7 million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin declined to 37.1% in the fiscal nine-month period versus 45.4% in the prior fiscal year-to-date period, primarily driven by increased material and inbound freight costs in the current year versus the prior year. Operating expenses were $149.7 million in the nine-month period ending July 1, 2022, a decrease of $18.4 million from the prior year-to-date period due primarily to lower sales volume direct expenses and lower deferred compensation expense between periods. Net income during the fiscal nine-month period was $34.8 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, versus $76.5 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company’s effective tax rate increased to 25.9% in the current year period versus 25.3% in the prior year nine-month period.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $117.6 million as of July 1, 2022. Depreciation and amortization were $10.4 million in the nine-month period ending July 1, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the prior nine-month period. Capital spending totaled $25.1 million in the current year-to-date period compared with $15.5 million in the prior year period, due to additional capacity investments in the current year. In May 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2022, which was payable July 28, 2022.

“To help mitigate supply chain disruptions, we have built up significantly higher levels of raw material and component inventory as we work to fulfill our strong order position. Our gross margins have been negatively impacted by supply chain constraints and related inflationary trends in the marketplace,” said David W. Johnson, CFO. “Our strong balance sheet and cash position continue to enable us to invest in opportunities to strengthen the business and to deliver long-term value and consistently pay dividends to shareholders.”