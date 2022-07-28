Schmitt and Ongaro signs NTP-STAG for distribution

Schmitt & Ongaro Marine Products, a manufacturer of marine steering wheels, horns, wipers and other components for recreational and commercial vessels, has signed distributor NTP-STAG. Watson "Roby" Holland, Schmitt & Ongaro VP of sales and marketing, made the announcement.

NTP-STAG has a robust portfolio of over 200 brands and an in-depth understanding of the marine industry, further strengthened by its merger with Seawide Distribution in October 2021. Eight warehouses and 37 cross dock facilities throughout the US and Canada create the largest distribution network in the marine aftermarket segment.

This new relationship with NTP-STAG complements the longstanding existing distribution agreement Schmitt & Ongaro has with Seawide.

"Strategically expanding our supply chain strengthens our commitment to customers and reinforces the foundation for our current sales trajectory," said Holland.