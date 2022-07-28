Priority One partners with DealerRock for DMS integration

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company offering flexible, business-ready finance and insurance solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealers, recently announced a partnership with DealerRock, a modern, cloud-based dealer management system (DMS). The new system integration instantly connects customers with the financing they need and simplifies information sharing between dealers and Priority One.

Dealers can now send – with the customer’s permission – customer and collateral information directly from DealerRock to Priority One. With a single click, a dealer can initiate a text to a customer containing a pre-filled credit application with information already received by the dealer. The streamlined process reduces data entry errors and condenses the application timeline to a matter of minutes.

“Today’s customer expects efficiency and ease,” said Nicole Armstrong, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives, Priority One, “and the demands on a dealer’s time are higher than ever. Streamlining the way we gather and share information is a win for all of us.”

DealerRock owner, Jason Haines, also owns and operates Current Watersports, a multi-location marine dealership based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Priority One identified DealerRock as a preferred partner because of Haines’ industry expertise.

“Haines understands the nuances and demands of running a dealership, and the DealerRock system reflects that,” said Armstrong.

“We saw an opportunity to make the financing process easier and more efficient,” said Haines. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Priority One and simplify processes for our dealers.”

Operating primarily in the marine industry, DealerRock recently expanded to include DMS capabilities for RVs.

Dealers already working with DealerRock will see the new features immediately. For a limited time, DealerRock will waive onboarding fees for Priority One dealers interested in signing up with the DMS.