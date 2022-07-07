MarineMax names Jim Connor VP

MarineMax announced the promotion of Jim Connor to the role of vice president. Jim will continue to lead the Naples operations.

Kyle Langbehn, MarineMax president of retail operations, comments, "Jim has achieved unparalleled success during his tenure at MarineMax. Under his leadership, Jim has developed an extremely strong team, demonstrated by their continued exceptional performance and loyal customers. The Naples team is dedicated to our customers' experiences throughout the buying process that continues long after the purchase of the boat. The industry-leading Naples locations have consistently delivered excellent marine services, including sales, service, finance and insurance, events, and award-winning customer Getaways!®. Jim will continue to lead the success of our Naples team and provide our customers exceptional experiences."

Jim joined MarineMax in 2008 and has over 25 years of experience, including leading the MarineMax Ohio location as the Service Manager and General Manager and MarineMax Naples as General Manager for the past 10 years.

Jim comments, "I am honored to assume the role as vice president. The dynamic and extremely talented Team Members and Sales Consultants, several of which are multiple-time inductees into the elite Chairman's Circle, are key to our success. Our focus is always on our customers – to teach them, service them, and show them how to have fun. Every move we make is focused on the growth of our team and delivering great customer experiences. I am looking forward to the continued growth of the MarineMax family."