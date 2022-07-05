100% of MRAA Board contributes to BoatPAC

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas is proud to announce today that 100 percent of the MRAA Board of Directors has contributed to BoatPAC, the federal political action committee representing the recreational boating industry.

The joint PAC fund of the MRAA, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the Association of Marina Industries (AMI), BoatPAC’s mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.

“BoatPAC is the most effective vehicle the boating industry uses to ensure that the MRAA and our partners remain at the table and engaged in all conversations that impact the well-being of our industry,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “The MRAA board continues to demonstrate its leadership in contributing to this mission and hopes that all boat dealers and others throughout the marine industry will follow suit and keep our industry’s advocacy efforts strong.”

Members of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas Board:

Rob Soucy, Port Harbor Marine (Chairman of MRAA Board)

Jeff Strong, Strong’s Marine (Vice Chairman of MRAA Board)

Joe Lewis, Mount Dora Boating Center (Secretary/Treasurer of MRAA Board)

Joe Hoffmaster, Hoffmaster’s Marina

Craig LeBlanc, Allen Harbor Marine

Bob Petzold, Petzold’s Marine Center

Jason Murphy, Norfolk Marine

Stacy Greenwood, Cleveland Boat Center

Paul Berube, Boaters Exchange

Chad Taylor, Taylor’s South Shore Marina

Jason Shallcross, Reed’s Marine

Jeff Siems, Blue Springs Marine

Martin Boyer, Austin Boats and Motors

Craig Brosenne, Hagadone Marine Group

Carly Poole, Buckeye Marine

Bob Bense, Superior Boat Repair & Sales