IBEX 2022 opens visitor registration

IBEX Education Conference opens call for proposals

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that registration for visitors is now available for this year’s show, set to take place September 27-29, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center. Owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam, IBEX is North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals.



Attracting professionals from all sectors of the marine industry, IBEX 2022 will offer visitors access to more than 600 exhibitors from 14 countries spread throughout three exhibit halls, docks, and outdoor displays. To date, 61 new companies will be exhibiting, with more expected to fill the limited exhibit space still available. There is high demand for the IBEX docks and outdoor demo space, both expected to sell out before the Show.



For marine professionals looking to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and techniques, IBEX will offer training and education from industry experts and associations. The IBEX Education Conference will offer a full pre-conference day on Monday, September 26 and technical training available in the Seminar Series. In addition, Tech Talk Workshops will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.



New for 2022, IBEX and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) will host Career Day, welcoming students from area technical training schools on Thursday, September 29. The All-Industry Exhibit Hall Happy Hour returns this year, sponsored by Hertz Marine, providing a fun networking event during show hours. Other networking events are scheduled throughout the Show, including the Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards Presentation; the Opening Night Party, sponsored by Wet Sounds Inc.; Pitch the Press with a happy hour to follow, sponsored by Propspeed; and a Mid-Show Mixer held outside at the Sail Pavilion, sponsored by Roswell Marine. A full schedule of Special Events can be found here.



Opening at 9 a.m., IBEX’s first and second floor exhibit halls will showcase products and services from companies new to the Show and the industry. The third floor will feature Specialty Pavilions including the Composites Pavilion; the Compliance, Standards, and Education Pavilion; and the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion. The Marina & Yard Pavilion will be located on the first floor. New products entered in the Innovation Awards program will be on display along Innovation Way located on the second floor of the Tampa Convention Center throughout the Show.

“We look forward to bringing the industry together at IBEX,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “All early metrics indicate that IBEX will return to pre-pandemic numbers with exhibit space sold out. Our current hotel bookings have already surpassed 2019, and web site views have increased significantly so we know visitor interest is very high. We have a terrific schedule of events to entertain and educate everyone who attends IBEX 2022. Register early and book your hotel now to maximize your IBEX experience."



Visitors can click here to register. For exhibitors looking to add booth staff, click here for exhibitor registration. Accredited press planning to cover the show and products on display can click here for media registration. Due to high demand and early bookings, Show management strongly recommends making hotel reservations soon by clicking here.



For more information on IBEX 2022, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com. To learn about the products, services, and companies that are driving the future of marine industry technology, click here to visit IBEX365.