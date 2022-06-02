Williams Jet Tenders launches in-house research and development space

Williams Jet Tenders has invested £450K in a new research and development space. This follows the company’s announcement in 2021 that it had invested over £1m in a new in-house molding facility and boat production unit.

The 450-square-meter research and development space was completed at the beginning of May and houses a new test tank which is capable of water testing tenders up to 7 meters.

It also features new lifting equipment alongside dedicated research and development metal and composite areas as well as three individual build bays, enabling Williams to run multiple projects concurrently. Additionally, a photography studio has been created as part of the space.

Dan Bloice-Smith, Development Director at Williams Jet Tenders, said: “This is a really exciting time for Williams. Our new research and development space is an excellent investment and will open up even more opportunities for the development of new market-leading products and innovations, ensuring we can maintain our position as a global leader. This is a fantastic development for the company and the facilities used by our hugely skilled workforce, which will not only enhance our products but our business growth too. We’re proud of what we are achieving as a company in the continued support of our customers.”