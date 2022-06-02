Boat Fix partners with Outdoor Network

Boat Fix signs agreement with Vision Marine

Boat Fix has launched its Power Sports Protection telematics device and app. In a new partnership with Outdoor Network, the company enters the powersports market by providing its new Power Sports Protection telematics solution to customers of Outdoor Network’s dealer network – Powersports Plus.

“This is a natural evolution for our technology because so many outdoor dealers provide sales and service for all outdoor passions from boating to personal watercraft and ATVs to motorcycles,” said Alastair Crawford, founder, Boat Fix. “The customers they service, in many instances, are also customers for several different activities, depending on their locale. Anyone who goes off the beaten path should have access to the same, high-quality monitoring devices and legendary customer service, regardless of what kind of vehicle takes you there. We’ve expanded our remote monitoring, tracking and customer service to include specialized support for ATVs and motorcycles and built a powersports-specific app for a safer, more secure and stress-free customer experience.”

“We are excited by the incredible response we’ve already received from of our powersports customers,” said Bill Saunders, vice president of retail operations, Outdoor Network. “The exceptional support and unbeatable service that comes with the Power Sports Protection App and telematics device provides the optimal rider experience and complete peace of mind. With the Power Sports Protection App, you can focus on the trail ahead.”