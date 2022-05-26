IBEX 365 connects industry professionals

IBEX Education Conference opens call for proposals

IBEX 365, which launched last spring, continues to connect buyers and suppliers by bringing the business normally conducted on-site to an online platform. IBEX 365 features products and services, company profiles, educational opportunities and important show information.

To date, IBEX 365 has received over 345,000 page views by more than 89,000 unique users with overall website traffic up over 100% and the average duration of page sessions up 87%. In addition to the IBEX 365 platform, all articles and education sessions are featured in weekly newsletters and within the social media community of more than 50,000 industry professionals.

IBEX 365 has also created a platform to offer the IBEX Education Conference online, including live and recorded webinars, the 2021 Industry Breakfast, Tech Talks, and technical seminars. Making IBEX Education accessible year-round to those who were unable to attend has expanded the reach of the education program.