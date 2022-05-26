FarSounder announces leadership changes

FarSounder has announced that Matthew Zimmerman, the company’s former executive vice president of engineering, is taking over as CEO. Their former CEO, Cheryl M. Zimmerman, is continuing her role as Chairman of the Board as well as taking on the position of Market Development Strategist.

Matthew Zimmerman is one of the founders of the company and the leader of the Engineering Team. His leadership has led to seven issued patents with additional pending. As a founder of the company, he has been involved in all aspects of the company including technical sales, marketing, and product development.

“This is the perfect next step for the development of FarSounder to bring the company and technology to the next levels,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Matthew and the team, and contribute to the growth of FarSounder.”

Matthew Zimmerman thanked Cheryl for her 20 years of leadership: "With her guidance, our team has created a global network of partners and a unique product line like no other in the market. She has truly left an impression on the company and the industry. We look forward to our continued work together in taking FarSounder to new heights.”