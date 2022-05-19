Dockwa, TWG expands leadership team

The Wanderlust Group (TWG), parent company of Dockwa, has announced three new executive appointments across its Product, Engineering and Revenue teams.

"For the second year in a row, first-time boat ownership has surpassed 415,000 according to the NMMA. This significant influx of first-time boat-owners is certainly translating to growth we're experiencing at The Wanderlust Group," said Mike Melillo, CEO of The Wanderlust Group. "We're thrilled to expand our team, especially with such skilled leaders, to meet this demand and to help expand our offering."

Shirley Versen named Chief Revenue Officer

Joining from Full Harvest, Versen has two decades of experience in revenue and operations, including TravelZoo, Yelp and Walmart Marketplace. Versen's appointment will enable The Wanderlust Group's Co-Founder and current CRO Matt Fradette to develop a new role in the company of Chief Business Officer, focused on partnerships, potential acquisitions and new enterprise offerings.

In her role, Versen will be responsible for overseeing the sales and customer success teams that make up the marina experience on Marinas.com and Dockwa.

Eamon Bisson-Donahue named VP of Engineering

Bisson-Donahue brings over a decade of engineering experience to his new role, having previously served as VP of Engineering for Splash Engineering and iHeartRadio. Bisson-Donahue also previously served as Engineering Manager at Uber.

In his new role, Bisson-Donahue will oversee The Wanderlust Group's engineering team, helping to scale software to meet the evolving needs of marinas and boaters today, and exploring new areas of product development for the larger company.

Nathan Kollet named VP of Product

Kollet brings with him experience in B2B and consumer product strategy having held previous positions at Indigo, ezCater, and Wayfair. As VP of Product, he will be focused exclusively on the boater experience across TWG's Dockwa and Marinas.com platforms.

In his new role, Kollet will be responsible for leading product development.