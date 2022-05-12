Highfield Boats appoints Christophe Lavigne president

Highfield Boats, an aluminum-hull rigid inflatable boat (RIB) manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Christophe Lavigne as president of Highfield USA.

“Highfield’s plan is to accelerate its international development. We are very pleased to welcome Christophe in our executive team. His international experience, engineering, operations and management skills combined with a strong culture fit will greatly contribute to fulfill Highfield’s ambitious vision and expansion plans,” said Julien Carussi, CEO of Highfield Boats.

“Joining the Highfield team is an exciting endeavor. With a strong commitment to develop the brand and our operations in North America, I look forward to working with dealers and partners, and many actors of our industry,” Lavigne said. “I am also thrilled to be part of the ever-growing Highfield family of owners.”

“We are confident Christophe will bring passion and expertise to Highfield, and I wish him and the U.S. team great success,” Carussi said.