Brunswick announces new locations for BoatClass

Brunswick Corporation has announced new locations for BoatClass, a on-water training program designed to teach boating safety and assist boaters in gaining confidence on the water.

“We are welcoming new boaters into our industry every day, so it is imperative that we expand to new locations to help ensure they have access to the best safety and boating education experience,” said Bijoy Jha, CFO – Business Acceleration & VP – New Business Ventures, Brunswick Corporation.

BoatClass is now available at the following locations:

· Los Angeles: 13524 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey, Calif.

· Milwaukee: 740 North Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.

· Long Island: 71 East Bedell St., Freeport, N.Y.

· Merritt Island: 1360 S Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, Fla.

BoatClass offers boaters two 3-hour course options – basic and intermediate levels – led by a Certified US Coast Guard Captain, which consist of 100% on-water training to master techniques such as shifting and throttle control​; turning, stopping, backing drills​; 360- to 720-degree pivot turns​; docking drills​; crossing wakes and wave; speed zone adjustments​; anchoring theory and techniques​; utilizing boat trim​; ferrying; and returning to the slip​. These courses utilize the same training methods that have been successful for decades throughout the Freedom Boat Club network.