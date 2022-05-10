Malibu reports record Q3

Malibu Boats, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Our record-setting pace continues with yet another outstanding quarter with net sales growing 26%, net income rising 56.1% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 39.9% compared to the prior year. Led by our operational excellence, we were able to ship more units than anticipated, in spite of the persistent supply chain challenges across the industry. At the same time, our M&A strategy proved to be a competitive advantage. With the addition of Malibu Electronics, we were able to expand our vertical integration model, providing tremendous support for our brands and manufacturing prowess, allowing us to, once again, outperform versus the competition,” Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. said.

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $71.1 million, or 26%, to $344.3 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by year over year price increases, a favorable model mix and increased unit volumes primarily in the Malibu and Cobalt segments.

Malibu recognized an increase in net sales across all three segments and increase in volumes at both segments during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Unit volume for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 108 units, or 4.4%, to 2,562 units as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net sales attributable to the Malibu segment increased $40.8 million, or 29.6%, to $178.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Unit volumes attributable to our Malibu segment increased 72 units for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net sales attributable to the company's saltwater fishing segment increased $13.8 million, or 17.2%, to $93.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Unit volume decreased 14 units for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by year over year price increases and favorable model mix, partially offset by a decrease in volumes due to production of larger, more complex boats.

Net sales attributable to the Cobalt segment increased $16.5 million, or 30.0%, to $71.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt increased 50 units for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 20.7% to $134,382 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net sales per unit for our Malibu segment increased 23.2% to $122,732 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven by year over year price increases and a favorable model mix. Net sales per unit for our Saltwater Fishing segment increased 20.2% to $169,980 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 driven by year over year price increases and a favorable mix of models. Net sales per unit for our Cobalt segment increased 18.2% to $129,617 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven by year over year price increases and a favorable model mix.

“Across the board, ASPs remain elevated, led by strong consumer demand for larger, feature-rich boats. This in combination with our operational excellence has resulted in margin expansion for our business over the quarter, positioning us well to offset inflationary pressures as we move to the final months of the fiscal year. As always, we remain focused on executing our proven strategy, and look to continue to drive industry-leading growth, profitability and long-term value for our shareholders,” Springer said.

Read the full report from Malibu here.