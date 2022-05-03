VETUS launches new website

VETUS has announced the launch of its new website, offering customers an enhanced user experience to coordinate with a unified branding refresh across the company’s digital platforms.

The new site features concise content and a user-friendly redesign for simple and speedy navigation, browsing and searching. The visually-driven site showcases VETUS’s capabilities and knowledge as a global innovator for complete marine product systems and incorporates a new webshop and Service Center.

VETUS said it overhauled its website to provide fresh insight into the brand as part of updates to its entire online profile, responding to the continued growth in internet traffic accelerated by the pandemic and the reduction in boat show attendance.

“The new website represents a genuine progression for our clients and ourselves,” said Sander Gesink, Marketing Director, VETUS. “It gives us the opportunity to better serve our customer base with an enhanced user experience and more relevant information in one convenient location. We want people to understand that VETUS is a global innovation company within the recreational and light duty commercial market. Where the old site largely acted as a product inventory, the new design showcases the VETUS brand to its best advantage.”

With its intelligent search functionality, the redesigned website leverages VETUS’s industry knowledge to assist customers in rapidly and easily finding the correct solution for their requirements. The site’s new Service Center will allow people to access a broad range of relevant resources including brochures, product/technical information, videos, imagery, 3D drawings and price lists.

Meanwhile, the new webshop, containing more than 4,000 products and thousands of spare parts, will enable customers to view transaction details such as their order history and invoices. B2B customers can buy directly from the webshop, while end users can fill out their shopping card and contact a local dealer accordingly to complete the actual purchase.

“We’re refocusing our efforts so as to prioritize the actual experience of using VETUS equipment as opposed to merely concentrating upon the products themselves,” Gesink said. “The new website will become a pivotal asset in our interactive, cross-media platform. It will be an emblematic example of a leading-edge approach whereby the site, our social media feeds, our presence at boat shows and our profile in print will all benefit from a unified, forward-thinking look and feel. We also anticipate that the interest generated by the new website will motivate people to learn more about VETUS solutions by visiting dealers from our extensive international network.”