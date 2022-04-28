NMMA announces speakers for ABC 2022

Returning to The Wharf in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13, 2022, the NMMA team has secured a roster of speakers, including industry thought leaders, members of Congress, and economists, for this year’s American Boating Congress (ABC). As the industry gathers for the recreational boating industry’s annual advocacy event, this year’s lineup of speakers will provide insight in to the 2022 Midterm Elections, and issues affecting the industry including supply chain disruption, workforce shortages, trade disputes, infrastructure, and more.

Speakers include:

Charlie Cook, Political Analyst, Founder of Cook Political Report

Curtis Dubay, Senior Economist, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Representative Brian Mast (R-FL-18)

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA-03)

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC-01), Congressional Boating Caucus Co-Chair

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12)

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI-08)

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN-02)

Additional speakers will be announced in the days to come.

This year ABC attendees have the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and staff on Capitol Hill to discuss our policy priorities and move the industry forward within the halls of Congress.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to attend this year’s in-person American Boating Congress, and take advantage of congressional meetings – offered during registration – to advance the industry’s policy priorities and drive the success of the recreational boating industry in D.C. and beyond.