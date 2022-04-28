MasterCraft appoints Nick Davies business development manager

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced that Nick Davies will be the new business development manager in Europe and the Middle East effective May 1, 2022. Davies is a World Champion wakeboarder, having competed in Europe, Asia, Middle East and throughout the United States.

“MasterCraft is thrilled to have a passionate water sports enthusiast with extensive background in the sport to represent the brand," vice president of global sales, Matt McDevitt, said. “Nick’s professionalism and his watersports experience will make him a perfect fit to grow the brand in Europe and the Middle East.”

“I am excited to be joining the top water sports boat manufacturer in the industry, MasterCraft,” Davies said. “I am honored to share the greatness of such an iconic boat company. Wakeboarding has been a huge part of my life since the age of 12. Having traveled the world to share my skills, my main aim when coaching is to facilitate others to reach their goals. I look forward to using those skills to maximize sales and growth for the business.”

Davies will be traveling to the MasterCraft factory to begin training and learn how to best serve all MasterCraft dealers within the European and Middle Eastern markets on May 1.