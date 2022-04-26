International Marine Service Technician Week kicks off this week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) kicks off International Marine Service Technician Week, April 24-30. The weeklong celebration aims to bring awareness and recognition to the hard-working professionals who keep boats safe, reliable, and enjoyable. Marine businesses, associations, and boaters are encouraged to participate by celebrating and highlighting their marine technicians.

“This week is a great chance to acknowledge the skills of marine service technicians and highlight individuals for their dedication to boating safety,” said David Broadbent, ABYC education director. “When a boat receives high quality and timely maintenance, our customers are significantly less frustrated and potentially remain involved with boating for a lot longer. We owe a big thank you to ABYC Certified Technicians and others in the industry who excel at their jobs and remain current with the industry’s newest technologies.”

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), annual boat sales grew by 14% in 2020, with some states like Florida up 28% from 2019. With more boats, comes a greater need for skilled maintenance and repair technicians.

“By designating an entire week to the dedicated professionals in this field, we as an industry have an opportunity to draw attention to this fulfilling career path,” Broadbent concludes.

ABYC is participating in International Marine Service Technician Week by highlighting outstanding technicians on social media and offering daily prize contests for ABYC Certified Technicians.

Visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs for ideas on how businesses and boaters can celebrate and thank their technicians.