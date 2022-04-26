Groupe Beneteau CEO announces retirement

During a recent board meeting, Groupe Beneteau CEO Jérôme de Metz announced he will retire. De Metz signaled his intentions during a board meeting held in preparation for several leadership changes that will take effect June 17.

“It has been a great honor to have led the Group, de Metz said in a statement. "I would like to thank the shareholders and the Board, who have placed their trust in me, as well as our teams, who I have grown deeply attached to, and our many partners from across Groupe Beneteau’s ecosystem. Together, we can feel a certain satisfaction at having drawn up and implemented the Let’s Go Beyond! plan, in addition to managing various major operational challenges that have been concentrated over a short period of time. Our results can clearly be seen, and 2022, despite the complex international situation and the continued supply chain crisis, will be an even better year than 2021."

de Metz's departure will coincide with Jean-Paul Chapeleau, Groupe Beneteau's current Deputy CEO, Industrial Operations and Development, reaching the age limit set by the bylaws, and he has agreed to continue working with the Group as an Advisor to the Executive Leadership Team.

In accordance with the Company’s succession plan, the board invited Bruno Thivoyon and Gianguido Girotti to continue moving forward with the Group’s strategic plan, which they have drawn up and implemented alongside Jérôme de Metz: Bruno Thivoyon as Group Chief Executive Officer and Gianguido

Girotti as Group Deputy CEO and Chief Executive Officer of the Boat Division.

"I am very pleased to be able to hand over to Bruno Thivoyon and Gianguido Girotti," de Metz said. "They have already been involved in driving the Group’s recent transformation, they get on together perfectly, and they will be able to take the Group forward to build on its success."

The Chairman of the Board will be Yves Lyon-Caen, a director of the Group, which he chaired from 2005 to 2019. Louis-Claude Roux will continue as ViceChairman of the Board.

During the meeting, the Board also invited the general meeting to appoint Marie Hélène Dick as a director, replacing Jérôme de Metz. She is currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Virbac and will join the Board as an independent director.

“I am honored to be joining Groupe Beneteau’s Board of Directors. I hope to be able to contribute to the development of this outstanding group, which has continued to be family-owned, in the boat sector,

which I particularly appreciate, with a view to ensuring its sustainable success over the coming years," Dick said.