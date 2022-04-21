Yamaha Marine appoints Andrea Tetto division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Andrea Tetto to the position of division manager, business planning. In her new role, Tetto is responsible for all facets of business planning, including business and market intelligence, strategy management, research, and the project management office.

“Andrea’s experience and unique skillset will help Yamaha tackle the challenges we face today and better serve our dealers, builders, customers and the marine industry overall as we continue to strengthen our business,” said Jonathon Burns, general manager, marine planning and development, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We believe her expertise in bringing new insights to the business while growing teams will be an asset to Yamaha as we continue to make the improvements necessary in a dynamic business environment.”

Tetto brings to Yamaha more than 25 years of experience in the commercial trucking industry. She previously served as the Director of Remarketing and Asset Management for Volvo Financial Services where she was responsible for remarketing process for global and regional teams. Tetto also spent several years in senior management positions internationally for Volvo Group.

Tetto reports to Jonathon Burns, general manager, marine development and planning, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.