Gtechniq releases ceramic base and top coatings

Gtechniq has annoucned two new protective coatings tailored specifically for the marine environment, Marine Ceramic Base and Marine Ceramic Top. The flagship coatings in the Gtechniq Marine product line, Marine Ceramic Base and Marine Ceramic Top are meant to ensure a “better than showroom” look after a boat has been detailed and the ability to retain gloss and color depth.

Gtechniq’s Ceramic Base forms the new functional surface of the boat by way of a permanent chemical covalent bond to a boat’s gelcoat or topcoat. Ceramic Top layers on top of Ceramic Base to offer dirt-repellency, gloss, surface slickness and an anti-static function to help keep surfaces dust-free. It also contains UV inhibitors to help prevent premature fading and enhance color retention.

“Our premium ceramic coatings have been specially formulated for the marine environment to protect and enhance the natural shine of fiberglass,” said Jay Bentley, business development manager – Marine, Gtechniq North America. “Whether your vessel is a yacht or a personal watercraft, our Base and Top coatings are easy to apply and guaranteed to enhance your ownership experience.”