Propspeed brings on new Mid-Atlantic support

Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it is investing in the Mid-Atlantic region with the hire of Darron Zimmer veteran coatings sales representative. In his new role as Mid-Atlantic regional sales manager and technical support, Zimmer will be responsible for servicing existing customers and expanding market penetration in this vital region.

Bringing extensive coatings experience to his role, Zimmer began his career with Pratt & Lambert specializing in marine and aviation coatings. From there he moved to Land N’ Sea Distributing focusing on wholesale sales of marine products. His most recent position was as the Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager for Pettit Paint.

“Growing up on a lake and always around boats, I developed a passion for working on boats,” said Zimmer. “In my teens working in boatyards as a painter and fiberglass technician, I developed the hands-on experience that customers appreciate and respect in my marine sales career of over 25 years to date.”

“Darron has a long history in the industry and a technical understanding of coatings that is a perfect fit for our growing team,” said Rusty Morgan, vice president sales and operations – Americas, Propspeed. “Our customers count on our experience to ensure they get the right product for their needs and that it is installed properly for the best performance. We are confident in his depth of knowledge and that he will be a fantastic addition to the Propspeed team.”