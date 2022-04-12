Sail America helps stakeholders navigate ‘new normal’

Sail America hosted last week marine brokers, manufacturers and business owners for two days of networking and education at its Sail America Industry Conference (SAIC) in Annapolis, after an almost three-year hiatus due to COVID.

The conference’s content focused on navigating the new normal in a post-pandemic business environment – with an emphasis on emotional intelligence, strategic talent acquisition and development of future leaders and reaching a more diverse audience with inclusion marketing.

NMMA’s Alisdair Martin moderated the panel “Lessons Learned from the Most Successful Marine Marketing Campaigns of 2021” with Neptune Award winners Shelby Kirby (Brunswick), Rachel Lobeck (Boats Group), Margriet Mitchell (Marine Max) and Rachel Piacenza (RBFF). The group reflected on the marketing strategies and tactics that helped propel their brands over the last year.