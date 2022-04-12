ePropulsion sponsors N.C. bass fishing tournament

ePropulsion, manufacturer of marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced it is sponsoring the Jon Boat Bass Club of North Carolina (JBBCNC). The JBBCNC ePropulsion Invitational tournament took place on April 9, 2022, on Lake Mackintosh in Burlington, North Carolina. James Bentley and Mitchell Whitt lead the field of 44 teams bringing in five fish weighing a total of 23-pounds, 2-ounces.

“The members of the JBBCNC are innovative and inventive anglers that embrace alternative forms of propulsion as a responsible way to respect and protect the waters where they fish,” said Chris Ponnwitz, electric market manager, Mack Boring & Parts Company, ePropulsion’s distributor partner in the U.S. “It is inspiring to see the diversity of solutions they come up with and as the leading electric-only fishing club in North Carolina we are delighted to partner with them.”

JBBCNC is an electric-only bass fishing club in the Piedmont area of North Carolina. Members fish lakes including Falls, Jordan, Mayo, Mackintosh and Hyco, to name a few. Member boats have no size restrictions; but are required to use electric propulsion and have a livewell. The club is focused on spreading friendly competition and constraining anglers to the use of electric propulsion makes tournament bass fishing affordable for anyone, leveling the playing field. The grand prize of the JBBCNC ePropulsion Invitational is an ePropulsion Navy 3.0 electric outboard.

“Our members are big fans of ePropulsion’s line of electric outboards,” said Jeremy Roberts, JBBCNC committee chair. “Their weight savings, speed and range are top notch and are ideal for the conditions we find ourselves in. We are very excited for this year’s JBBCNC ePropulsion Invitational tournament.”