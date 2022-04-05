Yamaha Marine names new marketing division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Susan Camp to the position of Division Manager, Marketing. In her new role, Camp will oversee Yamaha Marine advertising, events, tournaments and sponsorships, Yamaha pro staff and Yamaha Marine dealer education. She succeeds Dale Barnes, who retired in March of 2022.

“Susan’s in-depth knowledge and years of experience within the Yamaha Marine marketing department will serve as assets as we work to maximize synergies and strengths across the organization,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Under her leadership, we will continue to tell the Yamaha story and premium brand position across all marketing mediums.”

A Yamaha team member for six years, Camp most recently served as Manager, Tradeshows and Events for the Yamaha Marine Marketing Division. Prior to joining Yamaha, she spent 13 years at BARCO, a technology company that specializes in digital projection and imaging technology. During her time with BARCO, she managed shows and events in addition to serving as a national accounts manager.

Camp’s team is responsible for digital and print advertising, content development, social media, customer relationship management (CRM) and dealer co-op programs. In addition, the Yamaha Marine Marketing team manages tradeshows, sponsorship agreements and events and the Yamaha Pro Team, as well as Yamaha dealer education online learning modules and live training events. Camp will report to Mark Tracy, general manager of Marine Engine Sales and Marketing, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.