Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) recently celebrated two provisions key to bolstering the outdoor recreation industry in the recently passed FY 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

Along with applauding the bipartisan funding of the government, ORR applauds the continued funding of $1.5 million for the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account (ORSA). Additionally, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) authored a requirement for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct the Outdoor Industry Veterans Careers GAO Study to identify efforts that connect U.S. veterans to careers and jobs in the outdoor industry.

“ORSA funding is essential to the outdoor recreation industry because it measures the outdoor recreation economy, this year at $689 billion, 4.3 million jobs and 1.8 percent of GDP, and helps elected officials, businesses, and the public understand the economic impact of this growing industry,” said Jessica Turner, president of ORR. “As this sector of the economy continues to expand, the Outdoor Industry Veterans Careers GAO Study will also be a win-win – both by identifying opportunities for veterans to pursue careers in outdoor recreation and by providing the industry with strong candidates for the growing workforce. The outdoor recreation industry is excited these two provisions were funded and looks forward to them contributing to a better understanding of the benefits of recreation and quality of life for all Americans.”