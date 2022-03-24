OneWater appoints Greg Shell to Board of Directors

OneWater Marine Inc. announced the appointment of Greg Shell to the Company’s Board of Directors as an additional independent director, effective as of April 1, 2022. This appointment will increase the size of the Board from nine to ten directors, eight of whom are independent.

“We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Board of Directors. His capital markets experience, coupled with his governance and financial expertise that support growth acceleration will be incredibly valuable as we further advance OneWater’s strategy. At the same time, his expertise in effecting positive societal and environmental change will provide critical insight as we advance our environmental, social, and governance efforts,” said Mitchell Legler, OneWater’s Chairman of the Board. “With the addition of Greg, the breadth and depth of the Board will be stronger and more diverse than ever before, which we believe supports long-term value creation for our shareholders

Shell currently serves as managing director at Bain Capital, a position he has held since 2016. He has successfully raised and managed two vintages of the Double Impact fund that focuses on sustainability, health and wellness, and community building. Prior to Bain Capital, Shell was a portfolio manager at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo where he served as the Head of Americas, leading all investments in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada. In addition, Shell was the lead portfolio manager of the Global Focused Equity Fund which is benchmarked to MSCI-ACWI, and co-managed a $4 billion foreign fund EAFE strategy and $1 billion small-cap International Equity Fund.

Shell currently serves on the Board of Directors for Eastern Bank, the largest independent, mutually owned bank in New England with over $11 billion in assets; Harvard Pilgrim, a leading not-for-profit health services company, and Fiduciary Trust, a private wealth management firm with $12 billion in assets. Shell completed his undergraduate education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.