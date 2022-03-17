Nominations open for Sea Tow Foundation Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation is now accepting nominations for membership in its national Boating Safety Advisory Council, with applications being accepted through April 19, 2022. New appointees will be chosen by the current council and executive committee, notified in mid May and serve a two-year term beginning June 1, 2022.

According to Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp, the Boating Safety Advisory Council is currently comprised of 20 leaders representing all segments of the for-profit recreational boating industry. Council members attend bi-monthly teleconference meetings to consult on numerous boating safety topics, participate in a variety of boating safety initiatives and are actively engaged in producing and judging the annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.

“The Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council has contributed significantly to raising awareness of boating safety within the recreational boating industry,” said Kulp. “Having top boating industry leaders actively engaged in this council and in boating safety initiatives has no doubt boosted the overall awareness and the importance of boating safety throughout the industry.”

Nominees should be gainfully employed full-time in the for-profit segment of the recreational marine industry, working in leadership and/or decision-making roles within their organizations. Candidates should have full support of their organization, coupled with an expressed interest in boating safety.

“We are filling key slots for several members whose terms are expiring, all of whom have contributed greatly to our council efforts,” said Kulp. “We are particularly interested in replacing key areas of representation including sailing, paddling, water sports, marine media, retail, manufacturing and industry associations.”

Outgoing council members successfully completing their terms include David Connolly, Thomas H. Connolly and Sons, Inc.; Jim Emmons, Water Sports Foundation; Kevin Falvey, Boating Magazine; John Jost, consultant; Captain Keith Lake, MarineMax; Nic Thomas, Freedom Boat Club; Stephanie Vatalaro, RBFF; and Annamarie Worrell, Emerald Coast Marine Group.

Remaining members of the Sea Tow Foundation Boating Safety Advisory Council include: Shannon Aronson, ABYC; Laura Barry, West Marine; TK Krumenacker, AAA Insurance; Captain Bob May, Bob’s No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show; Tyler Mehrl, Mercury Marine; Mark Pillsbury, Cruising World Magazine; Adam Quandt, Boating Industry magazine; Scott Rath, Uflex USA, Inc.; Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer; Eric Shepard, retired; Chad Tokowicz, MRAA; and Leslie Zlotnick, Yamaha Watercraft Group. The council’s executive committee includes Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Services International; Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation; and Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.

To nominate yourself or another individual for membership to the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council, please visit https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/stfbsac.