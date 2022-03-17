Marine Recreation Association’s California Boating Congress to return in-person

The Marine Recreation Association (MRA) recently announced that after more than two years of COVID restrictions, the California Boating Congress (CBC) will return in-person from April 18 and 19, 2022, and bring together the marine industry and boating community to amplify the importance and economic impact of the marine industry and recreational boating in California.



This year’s California Boating Congress is set over the course of two days at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Sacramento, kicking off with an evening Welcome Reception on April 18 and a full day of interactive hybrid events on April 19.



Over the years the California Boating Congress has proven the value of communication between boaters, the marine industry, and California state legislators and regulators in effectively shaping future boating policy, funding, and regulation. In today’s world this effort is even more important to positively impact the planning and policies that affect recreational boating and other marine concerns in the state.



Among the critical topics to be focused on this year are:

The impact of the drought on boating access at reservoirs, and what the state is doing about it;

Boating infrastructure needs, including docks, launch ramps, pump-out stations, and electric boat infrastructure;

DBW funding programs, including the Revolving Fund;

DBW Budget & Administration concerns, including the current budget deficit and appointment of a Senate confirmed department head;

CARB emissions regulations for commercial fleets and potential impact on recreational boating; and

365-Day fishing license implementation.



This year’s CBC is being co-hosted by the MRA and ten other boating related groups, including the NMMA, California Marine Affairs and Navigation Conference, Boat U.S., Personal Watercraft Industry Association, California Delta Chambers & Visitors Bureau, Recreational Boaters of California, Sacramento Valley Marine Association, California Association of Harbor Masters & Port Captains, California Yacht Brokers Associations, and the Sport Fishing Association of California.



For more information and to register for the 6th annual CBC, visit: https://www.marina.org/cpages/california-boating-congress