Boston Whaler introduces owners club

Boston Whaler recently announced the new Boston Whaler Owners Club, a resource for owners and fans of Boston Whaler to unlock exclusive brand benefits, learn about upcoming events and gain access to a world of information and opportunities.

“Boston Whaler has benefitted from an extremely passionate and loyal customer base and keeping that community strong and connected is very important to us,” says Kris Neff, president of Boston Whaler. “We are always striving to grow our owner community, to not only offer legendary boats, but also unforgettable ways to experience them.”

One of the most exciting features of the Owners Club is the Forums and Community Discussion boards. Members of the Owners Club can engage in one of the brand’s four forum boards by sharing an experience, asking a question, or replying to other’s posts. Fans that participate in the forums will unlock badges and rank higher in the community.

“We are constantly inspired by our long-time Boston Whaler owners and their cherished memories shared on social media and at in-person events that it felt important to include a Community Forums section of our new Owners Club,” said Melanie Whaler, director of marketing. “We hope these boards will be a place owners can form close bonds over likeminded topics and maybe even make a new friend with similar interests.”

Boston Whaler values its community and strives to strengthen it with the addition of the Boston Whaler Owners Club. Key features of this club were created with the brand’s vibrant community in mind.

Key Features of the Boston Whaler Owners Club include:

Advertisement

Forums and Community Discussion — Owners can start a chat in one of the four outlined boards

The Owner’s Lounge Forum: a space for all things boating-related

a space for all things boating-related Whaler Life Forum: share stories about a favorite Whaler experience

share stories about a favorite Whaler experience Product Chat Forum: ask the community questions about a specific model

ask the community questions about a specific model Restoration Tales Forum: share tips, ask for help, and show-off restorations

Member Benefits — In addition to events, the BWOC offers members exclusive rewards and promotions. BWOC members get a discounted Sea Tow membership, where they can subscribe and receive 14 months of membership for the price of 12. Members can also enjoy discounts on Boston Whaler gear.

Boat Information — The BWOC has extensive boat information, including a document library full of owner’s manuals, performance sheets, spec sheets, technical diagrams and prints for members to browse at their convenience. Furthermore, registrants who sign-up using the same email linked to their boat registration will be able to view details about their Whaler directly in their profile.

Self-Help — Owners who have questions about Boston Whaler boats, products and resources will also gain access to extensive FAQs, great for both new and experienced boaters.

Add Boaters to Your Account — Make sure everyone that's part of your boating experience feels like part of the family, with the option to add other boaters to your boat - providing them with a similar view into your boat details.

Events — Events such as local gatherings, annual excursions to amazing places, beach games, barbeques, fishing tournaments and flotillas, are just a few great examples. As part of the Owners Club, members gain access to unique experiences like these they won’t find anywhere else.

Registration — To become a member of the Boston Whaler Owner’s Club, interested individuals may register with the same email associated with their boat warranty registration, or by logging in with the email and password associated with their MyWhaler App account (if they already have one). Both routes will present your boat details immediately for a seamless sign-in experience.