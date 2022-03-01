Boating Industry names new editor-in-chief

EPG Media, parent company of Boating Industry magazine, has announced the appointment of Adam Quandt as editor-in-chief effective January 2022.

Quandt, who joined the organization in 2017 as Boating Industry’s associate editor and in 2020 was named personal watercraft editor of Powersports Business, managing editor of Boating Industry and director of Boating Industry’s Top 100 program, now expands his responsibilities to include overseeing all editorial, programs, website and social media platforms under the Boating Industry brand umbrella.

“Over his tenure with us, Adam has grown and applied his talents to transform Boating Industry from a magazine for dealers to an overall marine industry leader and influencer, utilizing all of our mixed media platforms,” said EPG CEO Marion Minor. “Adam takes ownership of all the projects where he is involved, thinking of new ways to increase engagement within the marine Industry that builds value for all. While he has had numerous opportunities to accept internal promotions, he waited for the right one; we’re all very pleased to see him step up and move into this significant leadership role.”

“I’m extremely excited to be taking the helm at Boating Industry,” added Quandt. “This publication and brand has such a rich, 90-plus year history and I couldn’t be more honored with the opportunity to continue that journey and help carry the Boating Industry brand into the future.

“I owe a huge amount of gratitude to the team at EPG Media, especially our CEO Marion Minor for her leadership and encouragement, as well as to former Editor David Gee who provided excellent guidance and mentorship,” he said. “I can’t thank my colleagues enough for continually setting me up for success and consistently providing me with opportunities to grow both personally and professionally.”

Former Boating Industry Editor David Gee has assumed a new role at EPG Media as marketing/PR consultant in residence. In addition, Jaden Stafford has been appointed associate editor for both Boating Industry and the EPG Beverage Information Group.