TowBoatUS North Padre names new GM

Capt. Justin Nesloney, owner of TowBoatUS Port Aransas, Texas, has appointed Capt. Chris Cummins general manager of Nesloney’s newest location in the region, TowBoatUS North Padre Island.

“Capt. Cummins has been an asset from day one, steadily growing into leadership roles,” said Nesloney. “In his new role as general manager, he’s completely at the helm of our North Padre Island port, handling everything from dispatching and maintenance to HR and business operations.”

Nesloney opened his first TowBoatUS location offering professional on-water assistance to boaters in Port Aransas nearly one year ago, then reopened the North Padre Island port, which had been shuttered by previous owners, late last year. There are now seven coastal Texas TowBoatUS locations, with a grand total of 13 in the Lone Star State. All are part of a nationwide fleet of more than 300 locations and 600 red TowBoatUS response vessels that provide towing, battery jumps, soft ungroundings and fuel drop-offs.

Unique to the entire U.S. fleet of TowBoatUS response vessels, Nesloney’s company is the only one with a 19-foot airboat, perfectly suited for the region’s shallow waters. Powered by a 500-hp engine, “the airboat helps us get into places no other kinds of vessels can,” said Nesloney. Additionally, three red Haynie response vessels, ranging from 18- to 24-feet and emblazoned with TowBoatUS in white letters, round out the company’s towing fleet. The company’s towing captains are all U.S. Coast Guard-licensed. Separate from BoatUS towing services, the company offers boat salvage and dive services.