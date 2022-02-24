FBC Maine to open sixth location

Freedom Boat Club of Maine is growing once again. This spring the company will open its sixth location which will be located at Point Sebago Resort on Sebago Lake. Offering the most locations and the largest fleet of boat club vessels in the state, Freedom Boat Club also is part of the largest network of boat clubs in the world with over 330 locations across the globe.

Fleet vessels in Maine include 22’ – 25’ center consoles, dual consoles, cruisers, rigid inflatables, and pontoon boats. The Point Sebago club will start out with four new 22’ – 24’ boats. Freedom Boat Club of Maine locations are at Yarmouth Boat Yard on the Royal River, at Moose Landing Marina in Naples, at Fore Points Marina in Downtown Portland, at Sunset Marina in South Portland, at Linekin Bay Resort in Boothbay Harbor, and at Point Sebago in Casco.

“We’re very excited to be able to open a location on Sebago Lake,” noted Steve Arnold, owner of Marina Holdings, which includes Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina, and Freedom Boat Club of Maine. “The second largest lake in Maine, Sebago is a very popular boating destination. We’ve worked with Point Sebago for years, managing their marina and a large fleet of rental boats there. Adding Freedom Boat Club to the mix will provide more boating options for Point Sebago Resort guests and our existing boat club members.” Arnold concluded.

“We look forward to welcoming Freedom Boat Club to our resort this summer,” stated Susie Amerkanian, Director of Guest Experience at Point Sebago. “This expansion ties in well with the upgrades and updates we are making at the resort. This year our guests will have more recreation and entertainment options than ever before.”